Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

