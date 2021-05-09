Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

