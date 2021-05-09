Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

