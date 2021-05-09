We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,354 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

