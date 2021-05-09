Insider Selling: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells 4,011 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00.

BZH opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $226,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

