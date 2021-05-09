Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg Sells 2,064 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.59 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,308,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

