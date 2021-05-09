PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.08

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 22386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

