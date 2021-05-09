Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.00

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

