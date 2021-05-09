Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.00

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.84.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
