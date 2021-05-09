L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.38

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.38 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 54959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

