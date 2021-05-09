Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.13

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 47318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

SAFRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

