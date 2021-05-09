Comerica Bank Sells 2,563 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of World Fuel Services worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

INT stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In other news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

