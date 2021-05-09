Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Centene by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

