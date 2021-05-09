Comerica Bank Sells 290 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.77. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

