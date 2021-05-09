Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

