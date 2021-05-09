CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,704.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

