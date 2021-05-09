Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 301.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

