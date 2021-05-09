Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 783.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

