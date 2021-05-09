PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 374.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $118.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.