Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $334.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

