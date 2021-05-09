KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 6,864 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $4,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

