Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.70 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

