Scotiabank Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $9.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $9.75 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

