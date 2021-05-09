Morgan Stanley Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $15.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

