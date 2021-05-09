HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

