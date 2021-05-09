DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

