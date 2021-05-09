We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Insight Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Financial Services now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

