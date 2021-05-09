We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $828,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $27.18 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.