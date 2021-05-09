We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $44.62 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.