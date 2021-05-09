BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.97 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

