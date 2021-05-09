Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

