First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.69.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

