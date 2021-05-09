TD Securities Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.