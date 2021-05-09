AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

AZO stock opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,017.26 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,433.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

