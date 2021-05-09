Geberit’s (GBERY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Geberit stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

