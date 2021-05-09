NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

