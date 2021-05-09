BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $311.97 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.