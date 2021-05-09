Cwm LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK opened at $183.53 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.