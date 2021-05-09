Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 748.69 ($9.78).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

