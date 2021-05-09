Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 322.75 ($4.22) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.54%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

