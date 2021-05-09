Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $436.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

