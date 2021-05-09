Chandra Dhandapani Sells 11,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chandra Dhandapani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBRE Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07.

CBRE stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.