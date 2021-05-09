JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.