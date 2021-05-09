JustInvest LLC Has $360,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.