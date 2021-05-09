Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $520,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

