Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2,215.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE UA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

