Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

