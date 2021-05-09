Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Gear Energy Company Profile
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.