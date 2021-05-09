Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

