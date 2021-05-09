Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

REGN opened at $496.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.80 and a 200-day moving average of $501.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

