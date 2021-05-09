Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $273.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

