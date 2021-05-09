Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

